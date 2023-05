Corporate Deal

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom advised Shopify on the sale of Shopify Logistics, which includes Deliverr Inc., to Flexport, a tech-driven logistics platform. The Skadden team was led by partner Christopher Barlow. Counsel information was not immediately available for Flexport.

May 05, 2023, 1:03 PM

