NGL Energy Partners was counseled by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom in a debt issuance valued at $2.2 billion. The Skadden Arps team was led by partners Trevor Allen, Michelle Gasaway, Peter Mair, and Eric Otness and Leila Sayegh.

January 26, 2024, 2:10 PM

