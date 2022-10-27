Corporate Deal

Aristotle Capital Management has agreed to acquire Pacific Life Insurance Company's third-party credit asset management firm, Pacific Asset Management. The transaction, announced Oct. 26, is expected to close during the first half of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based Aristotle Capital is advised by Ballard Spahr; Ropes & Gray; and TJC Law Group. Pacific Life, which is based in Sacramento, California, was represented by a Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young team.

