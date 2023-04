Corporate Deal

Jefferies Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. and its subsidiaries have agreed to expand their strategic alliance and collaborate on future corporate and investment banking business opportunities. New York-based Jefferies was represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell and Cravath, Swaine & Moore. The Davis Polk team was led by partner David L. Portilla. Sumitomo Mitsui, based in Tokyo, was advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

April 28, 2023, 10:35 AM

