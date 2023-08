Corporate Deal

Distillery operator Ole Smoky Distillery announced that it has completed its merger with tequila company Tanteo Spirits. Financial terms were not disclosed. Gatlinburg, Tennessee-based Ole Smoky was advised by a Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett team. The Simpson Thacher team was led by New York-based partner Michael Holick. Tanteo Spirits, which is based in New York, was represented by Giannuzzi Lewendon LLP.

August 02, 2023, 9:05 AM

