The Timken Co. announced that it has acquired industrial lubricant specialty filtration products manufacturer Des-Case Corp. in a deal guided by Jones Day. Financial terms were not disclosed. North Canton, Ohio-based Timken was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Benjamin Stulberg. Counsel information for Des-Case, which is based in Nashville, Tennessee, was not immediately available.

September 05, 2023, 12:02 PM

