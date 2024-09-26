Corporate Deal

Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, a biotech company focused on developing bee venom-based treatment for inflammation, registered with the SEC on Sept. 25 for a $12 million IPO. The Hopewell Junction, New Jersey-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, is advised by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough partner David Mannheim. The underwriters, led by EF Hutton, are represented by Blank Rome partner Brad Shiffman.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 26, 2024, 11:30 AM