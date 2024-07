Corporate Deal

Expectation Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, filed with the SEC on July 16 for a $60 million IPO. The Newark, Delaware-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, was advised by Becker & Poliakoff partners Robert Brighton and Bill Huo. The underwriters, led by Lucid Capital Markets, are represented by Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel partner Christopher Auguste.

July 17, 2024, 1:31 PM