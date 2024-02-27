Corporate Deal

Workday has agreed to acquire HiredScore, an artificial intelligence-powered human resources platform, in a deal guided by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe and Cooley. The transaction, announced Feb. 26, is expected to close in the first quarter of Workday's fiscal year 2025, ending April 30, 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Pleasanton, California-based Workday was advised by an Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe team led by partners Ramy Shweiky and Matthew Gemello. HiredScore, which is based in New York, was represented by a Cooley team.

February 27, 2024, 11:45 AM

