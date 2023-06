Corporate Deal

Pixie Dust Technologies Inc., a technology company focused on commercializing innovate personal care products, filed with the SEC on June 8 for a $20 million IPO. The Tokyo-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Greenberg Traurig partners Koji Ishikawa and Barbara Jones. The underwriters, led by Boustead Securities LLC, are represented by Loeb & Loeb partner Lawrence Venick.

Technology

June 09, 2023, 8:39 AM

nature of claim: /