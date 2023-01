Corporate Deal

An affiliate of Sun Capital Partners Inc. has acquired Fresh Origins, a grower of microgreens and edible flowers, in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Sidley Austin. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boca Raton, Florida-based Sun Capital was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Fresh Origins, which is based in San Marcos, California, was represented by Sidley Austin.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 20, 2023, 2:10 PM