Corporate Deal

Luna Innovations Inc., a provider of fiber optic-based technology, has agreed to acquire Silixa Ltd. in a deal guided by Cooley and Addleshaw Goddard. Financial terms were not disclosed. Roanoke, Virginia-based Luna was advised by Cooley. Silixa, which is based in London, was represented by Addleshaw Goddard.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 28, 2023, 3:08 PM

