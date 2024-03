Corporate Deal

I Squared Capital announced its acquisition of WOW Logistics in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Michael Best & Friedrich. Financial terms were not disclosed. Miami-based I Squared was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partner John Pitts. WOW Logistics, which is based in Neenah, Wisconsin, was represented by a Michael Best.

Transportation & Logistics

March 18, 2024, 12:27 PM

