American Coastal Insurance Corp. has agreed to sell Interboro Insurance Co. to Forza Insurance Holdings in a deal guided by Debevoise & Plimpton and the ACCEL Law Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. Morehead City, North Carolina-based American Coastal was represented by Debevoise & Plimpton. The Debevoise & Plimpton team was led by partner David Grosgold. Forza Insurance, which is based in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, was advised by ACCEL.

May 10, 2024, 11:28 AM

