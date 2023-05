Corporate Deal

Private equity firm SGT Capital has agreed to acquire Elatec GmbH, a developer of secure access management solutions, from growth equity investor Summit Partners for 400 million euros ($319 million). The transaction was announced May 30. Frankfurt, Germany-based SGT was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Kamyar Abrar, Michael Ilter and Georg Linde. Counsel information was not available for Boston-based Summit or Singapore-based Elatec.

May 31, 2023, 12:21 PM

