Corporate Deal

Private equity funds managed by GTCR have agreed to acquire a majority stake in FIS' Worldpay Merchant Solutions business for an enterprise value of approximately $18.5 billion. The transaction, announced July 6, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Chicago-based GTCR was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Ted Frankel, Daniel Guerin and Sanford Perl. FIS, which is based in Jacksonville, Florida, was represented by Latham & Watkins and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. The Wachtell Lipton team was led by partners Andrew R. Brownstein, Igor Kirman and Eric M. Feinstein. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson counseled Centerview Partners, acting as financial advisor to FIS.

Investment Firms

July 06, 2023, 10:41 AM

nature of claim: /