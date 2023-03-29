Corporate Deal

REAL Messenger Holdings Ltd., a universal real estate social technology platform, is going public through a SPAC merger with Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, REAL Messenger will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $150 million. The transaction, announced March 29, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Costa Mesa, California-based REAL Messenger was represented by Nixon Peabody. Nova Vision was advised by Loeb & Loeb.

Technology

March 29, 2023, 8:20 AM

nature of claim: /