Corporate Deal

Goldman Sachs Asset Management and OMERS Global Credit announced a partnership agreement on Sept. 27 to invest in private credit opportunities throughout the Asia Pacific region. OMERS Global, based in Toronto, was advised by Jones Day partners Sushma Jobanputra and Ben Witherall. Counsel information for Goldman Sachs was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

October 03, 2023, 12:28 PM

