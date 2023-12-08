Corporate Deal

NewMarket has agreed to acquire AMPAC Intermediate Holdings from private equity firm AE Industrial Partners for $700 million in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis. The transaction, announced Dec. 4, is expected to close during the first quarter of 2024. Boca Raton, Florida-based AE Industrial was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Matthew Arenson, Jeffrey Swatzell and Andrew Struckmeyer. Counsel information for NewMarket was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 08, 2023, 10:14 AM

nature of claim: /