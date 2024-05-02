Corporate Deal

Nexus Capital Management LP has agreed to acquire a majority interest in ACT Inc., the provider of the standardized ACT test used for college admissions in the United States, in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based Nexus Capital was advised by Milbank. ACT, which is based in Iowa City, Iowa, was represented by Morrison & Foerster; Nyemaster Goode West; and Polsinelli. The MoFo team was led by San Francisco-based corporate partners Susan Mac Cormac and James Beach.

Education

May 02, 2024, 11:20 AM

