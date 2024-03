Corporate Deal

Sidley Austin has advised BNP Paribas Securities Corp., BNY Mellon Capital Markets, Barclays Capital, BofA Securities, MUFG Securities Americas, Mizuho Securities USA and U.S. Bancorp Investments in connection with the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1.7 billion. The issuance was announced March 26 by Irvine, California-based Hyundai Capital America. The Sidley Austin team included partner David Ni.

March 27, 2024, 11:02 AM

