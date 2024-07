Corporate Deal

Consensys Software announced that it has acquired browser extension platform Wallet Guard in a deal guided by Baker Botts. Financial terms were not disclosed. Fort Worth, Texas-based Consensys Software was advised by a Baker Botts team led by corporate partner Brendan Dignan. Counsel information for Wallet Guard, which is based in North Canton, Ohio, was not immediately available.

Technology

July 04, 2024, 3:09 PM