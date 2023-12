Corporate Deal

Smart Metering Systems, a United Kingdom-based energy infrastructure company, has agreed to a 1.3 billion pound ($1.6 billion) takeover by Sienna Bidco, a new company formed by funds advised by KKR & Co. Glasgow, United Kingdom-based Smart Metering was represented by a Hogan Lovells team and Burness. KKR, which is based in New York, was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett partners Clare Gaskell, Amy Mahon and Etienne Renaudeau.

December 08, 2023, 10:59 AM

