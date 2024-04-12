Corporate Deal

Proficient Auto Logistics, a specialized freight company focused on providing auto transportation and logistics services, filed a registration statement with the SEC on April 11 to list its shares on the Nasdaq. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Jacksonville, Florida-based company is advised by Mayer Brown partner Edward Best. The underwriters, led by Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., are represented by Latham & Watkins partners Christopher Lueking and Jonathan Sarna.

Transportation & Logistics

April 12, 2024, 9:36 AM

