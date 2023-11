Corporate Deal

Real estate technology company reAlpha Tech Corp. was counseled by Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp in a debt issuance. The Mitchell Silberberg team included partners Blake Baron and Nimish Patel. Underwriters for the issuance, including Maxim Group LLC, were counseled by a Ellenoff Grossman & Schole team included partners Matthew Bernstein, Barry Grossman and Sarah Williams.

Real Estate

November 20, 2023, 10:06 AM

nature of claim: /