Corporate Deal

Paramount Global has agreed to acquire National Amusements Inc. and merge with Skydance Media LLC; to form a new media and technology company called, 'New Paramount' for an enterprise value of approximately $28 billion. The transaction, announced July 7, is expected to close in the first half of 2025. New York-based Paramount was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Eric Swedenburg and Katherine Krause. Skydance Media, which is based in Santa Monica, California, was represented by Latham & Watkins. The team includes partners Bradley Faris, Justin Hamill, Ian Nussbaum, Rick Offsay and Max Schleusener. National Amusements was counseled by a Ropes & Gray team that included partners Marty Crisp, Jackie Cohen, Emily Oldshue and Peter Welsh. Sullivan & Cromwell represented RedBird Capital. Centerview Partners, acting as financial advisor to the Paramount special committee, was guided by Cravath, Swaine & Moore and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 09, 2024, 2:55 PM