American Tower Corp. was counseled by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton in a debt offering valued at $1.28 billion. Underwriters for the offering, including BofA Securities, Citigroup Global Markets, J.P. Morgan Securities, Morgan Stanley and SMBC Nikko Securities America were counseled by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. The notes come due 2029.

March 05, 2024, 9:32 AM

