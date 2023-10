Corporate Deal

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has guided packaging & laboratory analysis company SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA in a $935 million initial public offering. The Germany-based company has decided to list its shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Freshfields Bruckhaus team was led by partners Simone Bono, Christoph Gleske and Thomas Mueller-Bonanni.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 02, 2023, 12:14 PM

