Corporate Deal

QualTek Services Inc. announced that it has successfully emerged from Chapter 11 proceedings after confirming its plan of reorganization in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The financial restructuring allowed for the company to reduce its debt by approximately $307 million. Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based QualTek was counseled by Kirkland & Ellis and Jackson Walker. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison counseled an hoc group of term lenders. Fortress Investment Group, which is based in New York, was represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell.

Telecommunications

July 17, 2023, 10:46 AM

