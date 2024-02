Corporate Deal

TC Global Investments Americas has placed an investment in three hyper scale data centers owned and operated by NTT Global Data Centers Americas. Financial terms were not disclosed. Sacramento, California-based NTT Global was represented by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Karen Kazmerzak, Noritaka Kumamoto, Andrew Purcell and Gabriel Silva. Counsel information for TC Global was not immediately available.

Technology

February 12, 2024, 11:24 AM

nature of claim: /