Corporate Deal

KKR & Co. and Healthcare Realty Trust, a medical outpatient buildings owner and operator, announced a joint venture agreement on Monday in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. New York-based KKR was advised by a Simpson Thacher team including partners Adam Arikat, Scott Kobak, Benjamin Rippeon and Leanne Welds. Healthcare Realty, which is based in Nashville, Tennessee, was represented by Latham & Watkins.

Banking & Financial Services

May 07, 2024, 9:57 AM

nature of claim: /