Arsenal Capital Partners, a private equity firm, has agreed to acquire Knowtion Health, a provider of revenue cycle insurance claim resolution services supported by AI-enabled technologies. Sunstone Partners, the current majority owner, will maintain a significant strategic co-investment in the company. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Arsenal Capital was advised by a Sidley Austin team that included partners Will Baker and Christopher Rile. Sunstone Partners and Knowtion Health were represented by Choate Hall & Stewart.

August 26, 2024, 1:15 PM