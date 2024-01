Corporate Deal

Intel Corp. and global investment firm DigitalBridge Group announced the formation of generative artificial intelligence software platform, Articul8 AI. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boca Raton, Florida-based DigitalBridge was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett partners Shamus Crosby, Parker Kelsey, Lori Lesser, Andrew Purcell and Gabriel Silva. Counsel information for Articul8, which is based in Palo Alto, California, was not immediately available.

Technology

January 09, 2024, 12:13 PM

