Corporate Deal

EPIEN Medical Inc., a medical devices company focused on developing products to treat oral inflammation, registered with the SEC on Sept. 30 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The St. Louis-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole partners Richard I. Anslow and Scott M. Miller. The underwriters, led by EF Hutton, are represented by Lucosky Brookman LLP.

Health Care

October 03, 2022, 7:50 AM