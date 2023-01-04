Corporate Deal

First Brands Group has agreed to acquire towing and trailering equipment manufacturer Horizon Global Corp. in a deal guided by Paul Hastings and Jones Day. The transaction, announced Jan. 3, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Rochester, Michigan-based First Brands is advised by Paul Hastings. Horizon Global, which is based in Plymouth, Michigan, is represented by a Jones Day team led by partners Ben Stulberg and Mike Solecki.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 04, 2023, 9:13 AM