Corporate Deal

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom has guided the initial purchasers in connection with the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $300 million. The issuance was announced April 23 by King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based indirect tax provider Vertex Inc. The Skadden Arps team included partners Ryan Dzierniejko and Joseph Vebman. The notes come due 2029.

Technology

April 24, 2024, 9:53 AM

nature of claim: /