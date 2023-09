Corporate Deal

Cozen O'Connor is guiding Hollywood, Florida-based natural grocery store Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. in a $4 million initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. The Cozen O'Connor team is led by partner Martin Schrier. Ellenoff Grossman & Schole partners Barry Grossman and Sarah Williams represent the IPO's underwriters, led by Maxim Group LLC.

September 11, 2023, 9:34 AM

