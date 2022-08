Corporate Deal

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz counseled non-acute medical equipment manufacturer and distributor Invacare Corp. and its largest shareholder, Azurite Management LLC, in connection with a cooperation agreement to nominate two new independent directors at Invacare’s 2023 annual meeting. The Wachtell Lipton team includes partners J. Heath Mayo and Trevor Norwitz.

August 23, 2022, 10:03 AM