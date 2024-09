Corporate Deal

Endor AG has agreed to sell Fanatec Sim Racing to gaming company Corsair Gaming. Financial terms were not disclosed. Milpitas, California-based Corsair was advised by a Jones Day team including partners Alexander Ballmann and Martin Schulz. Counsel information for Endor AG, which is based in Germany, was not immediately available.

Gaming & Esports

September 20, 2024, 9:30 AM