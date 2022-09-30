Corporate Deal

Aurelius Investment Lux One Sarl announced that it has agreed to acquire three paper mills from paper mill company Sappi Ltd. for 272 million euros ($266 million). The transaction, announced Sept. 29, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Munich-based Aurelius Investment is advised by Jones Day partner Floris Pierik. Counsel information for Sappi Ltd., which is based in Rosebank, South Africa, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 30, 2022, 8:56 AM