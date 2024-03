Corporate Deal

Publicis Sapient has agreed to acquire supply chain services firm Spinnaker SCA in a deal guided by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based Publicis Sapient was advised by a Gibson Dunn team led by partner Quinton Farrar. Counsel information for Spinnaker, which is based in Denver, was not immediately available.

Business Services

March 14, 2024, 11:42 AM

