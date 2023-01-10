Corporate Deal

Ipsen has agreed to acquire Albireo, a novel bile and acid modulator provider, for an aggregate consideration of approximately $952 million. The transaction, announced Jan. 9, is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2023. Paris-based Ipsen is advised by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe. Albireo, which is based in Boston, is represented by Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo and a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partner Krishna Veeraraghavan.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 10, 2023, 8:46 AM