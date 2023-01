Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins advised Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice on its merger with Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles. The Latham & Watkins team was led by Chicago-based partners Rene de Vera, Christopher Drewry and Benjamin Rosemergy. Counsel information was not immediately available for Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

January 27, 2023, 4:49 PM