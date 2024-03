Corporate Deal

Sidley Austin has advised the underwriters in connection with a debt offering valued at an aggregate $2 billion. The issuance was announced Mar. 15 by Bilbao, Spain-based Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA. The Sidley Austin team included partners Alexander E. Csordas and Samir Gandhi.

March 18, 2024, 11:03 AM

