Corporate Deal

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, through Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, and energy solutions provider Crowley announced the creation of a new joint venture to advance offshore wind energy solutions for the United States. Morgan Stanley was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Kevin Crews and Tony Johnston. Crowley, based in Jacksonville, Florida, was counseled by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partners Matt Falcone and John Michael.

Banking & Financial Services

August 25, 2023, 4:53 PM

