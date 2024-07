Corporate Deal

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has guided the lenders in connection with the underwriting of a debt offering valued at 2 billion euros ($2.16 billion). The issuance was announced July 9 by Karlsruhe, Germany-based EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG. The Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer team included partner Mario Huether.

Energy

July 10, 2024, 10:52 AM