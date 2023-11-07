Corporate Deal

Greif Inc. has agreed to acquire plastic packaging producer IPACKCHEM Group SAS from SK Capital Partners for $538 million. The transaction, announced Oct. 31, is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of Greif’s 2024 fiscal year. Delaware, Ohio-based Greif Inc. was advised by Allen & Overy; Pinheiro Neto Advogados; and Trilegal. SK Capital Partners was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Vincent Ponsonnaille, Matthew Arenson, Guillaume Nivault and Justin Joffe.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 07, 2023, 10:00 AM

