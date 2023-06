Corporate Deal

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has agreed to acquire an interest of approximately 95 percent in certain real estate construction loans that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has agreed to acquire from Pacific Western Bank. Kennedy-Wilson was advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. The Gibson Dunn real estate team included partners Deborah Cussen, Danielle Katzir and Farshad Morè.

Banking & Financial Services

June 09, 2023, 8:35 AM

