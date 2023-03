Corporate Deal

Audax Private Equity announced that it has placed an investment in Mosaic Dental Collective, a dental services organization, in a deal guided by Ropes & Gray and Proskauer Rose. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based Audax was advised by a Ropes & Gray team led by private equity partner Adam Leamon. Mosaic Dental, which is based in Vancouver, Washington, was represented by a Proskauer Rose team.

