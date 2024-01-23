Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins has guided Redwood City, California-based Coherus BioSciences in connection with the divestment of its ophthalmology franchise CIMERLI to generic pharmaceutical and biosimilars company Sandoz Group AG for $170 million. The Latham & Watkins corporate deal team was led by Bay Area-based partners Josh Dubofsky, Jekkie Kim, Ben Potter and Phillip Stoup. Counsel information for Sandoz Group, which is based in Basel, Switzerland, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 23, 2024, 9:33 AM

